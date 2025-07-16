Norma Mngoma on Gigaba, “He always carried baby oils like Puff Diddy



Norma Mngoma, the ex-wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, has sent shockwaves through the nation with a raw and revealing interview on Showmax’s gripping episode of its original series Untied.





Speaking to host Relebogile Mabotja, Mngoma laid bare the betrayal and deception that defined their R6 million marriage, including a bombshell claim that she once caught Gigaba in bed with another woman.





The discovery, she said, was a gut-wrenching moment that crystallized the extent of his infidelity.



Mngoma didn’t hold back, drawing viral comparisons between Gigaba and US mogul P. Diddy, alleging he “always carried baby oils” on his travels, quipping, “You’re like Puff Diddy now… it means whenever you leave home, you are prepared for those things.”





The remark, hinting at his readiness for illicit encounters, has fueled a storm of memes and outrage on social media. She further accused Gigaba of serial cheating, gaslighting, and emotional cruelty, claiming women frequently contacted her with proof of his affairs.





Mngoma also revealed discovering explicit content on Gigaba’s iPad and his struggles with porn addiction, which compounded her emotional turmoil. “I felt like a shadow of myself,” Mngoma confessed, describing the years spent upholding the facade of a perfect political marriage while grappling with private pain.





The interview, which Gigaba unsuccessfully tried to block through legal action, was greenlit by a court, allowing Showmax to air the explosive episode.



The ruling has amplified public interest, with Mngoma’s revelations sparking heated debates about privacy, accountability, and the personal toll of public life.





Mngoma’s courage in sharing her story, including her focus on healing and rebuilding for herself and her children, has earned widespread sympathy.





As South Africa processes the fallout, Untied has become a platform for exposing the hidden struggles behind high-profile unions, with Mngoma emerging as a symbol of resilience and independence.