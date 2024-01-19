North Korea conducts ‘underwater nuclear weapons system’ tests

North Korea says it tested its “underwater nuclear weapon” because of military exercises by the US, South Korea, and Japan.

State media reported that the underwater drone, which might be able to hold a nuclear weapon, was tested in the ocean on the east side.

Seoul had earlier said that the North’s descriptions of the drones’ capability were wrong and there is no evidence of the tests being done.

South Korea said the reported tests were a “provocation”.

The South Korea defense ministry said that North Korea’s actions are dangerous and could cause problems in the Korean Peninsula and the world. If North Korea makes a direct attack, South Korea will respond strongly and decisively.

The North has tested its “Haeil-5-23” system before, but now they are doing more military actions.

On Sunday, it said it had used a new missile that uses solid fuel and can go a medium distance.

This means that there were military exercises with actual gunfire at the ocean border with South Korea in early January.

Kim Jong Un, the leader of Pyongyang, has been acting more aggressive lately by canceling agreements aimed at keeping the peace.

On Friday, North Korea said it was provoked by joint military exercises by the US, South Korea, and Japan. They said this made them want to test their underwater weapons. This was reported by the state agency KCNA.

It accused the exercises of making the situation in the region more unstable and putting North Korea’s security at risk.

The US, South Korea, and Japan have been doing more military exercises to stop North Korea from doing more military actions. North Korea has been doing tests of its nuclear bombs and launching new weapons more often. So the other countries want to show that they are ready to fight back. These actions go against the rules set by the United Nations.

Mr Kim keeps saying that his country is getting more weapons ready for a war that could start at any time.

During the New Year, he showed some big changes in his government’s position on South Korea.

And earlier this week, he said that the old goal of joining together with South Korea was no longer important. He called South Korea the “main enemy”.

The speech talks about improvements in the military and nuclear capabilities of the country, especially in its underwater operations.

In September, the North showed their first submarine that they say can shoot nuclear weapons.

Since March 2023, it has been testing its Haeil system, which are unmanned nuclear-armed drones that work underwater. Haeil means “tidal wave” in the Korean language.

We don’t know much about these weapons or how well they work, but North Korean media say they can go into enemy waters and make big explosions underwater.

Experts believe that if the weapons work the way North Korea says they do, they would be less important than the country’s nuclear missiles.

North Korea’s weapons are still being developed, so they are not a big threat yet. Ahn Chan-il, who used to live in North Korea and now studies it, said this to the news agency AFP.

Last year, North Korea said it put a spy satellite in space. They want to put three more up this year.

It is still unclear if the satellite is working properly and this has not been confirmed by an independent source.

South Korea said North Korea got its satellite up with help from Russia. Russia reportedly got weapons from North Korea for its war in Ukraine.

Last year, Mr Kim had important meetings with Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin and defense minister Sergei Shoigu. This week the foreign minister of North Korea was also in Moscow.