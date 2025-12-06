NORTH KOREA IS NOW RECEIVING UKRAINIAN KIDS TAKEN FROM RUSSIAN-OCCUPIED AREAS





Ukraine kids -taken from towns Russia controls- are being sent almost 9,000 kilometers (about 5,600 miles) to camps in North Korea.





Ukraine’s human rights chief, Dmytro Lubinets, says these kids face military-style training, pro-Russia propaganda, and strict bans on speaking Ukrainian.





It is a system designed to erase their identity.



A Ukrainian rights group told the U.S. Senate they have tracked 165 places connected to this program.



Some are in Russia, some in Belarus, and now in North Korea too.





2 teens named Misha and Liza were found in a camp.



They described long days of drills, political songs, and lessons praising North Korean soldiers, while being forced to drop their own language completely.





Ukraine says Russia has taken about 19,500 kids since the invasion started.



Only around 1,800 have been returned.



The UN responded with a resolution demanding every deported child be brought home.





91 countries supported it, while 12 rejected it, including Russia and Iran.



Russia’s own children’s commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, admitted that up to 700,000 Ukrainian kids have entered Russia during the war.





She is the official in charge of children’s policies for the Kremlin and is accused of organizing or approving the transfers.



That is why the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for her and for Putin, charging them with the illegal deportation of Ukrainian minors.





This is all happening while Russia grows closer to North Korea.



Reports say Pyongyang sent 11,000 to 12,000 soldiers to help Russia in 2024, which creates a network that makes these child transfers even harder to track.





Zelensky says there will be no peace deal until every child is found and returned.



Source: Infobae, @MELANIATRUMP