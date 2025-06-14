North Korea pledge to provide Military Support to Iran amid looming war with Israel

North Korea has reportedly pledge to supply some undisclosed number of military support to Iran in their ongoing battle against Israel.

North Korea president, Kim Jong Un has earlier expressed his solidarity with Iran against Israel.

Historically, North Korea is one of the countries that has collaborated with Iran when issues of attacks pop up.

They mostly Collaborated on missile technology and recently, it was noted that North Korea hasn’t backed down on their relationship with Iran.

Just hours ago, Israel conducted a series of airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities, ballistic missile sites, and military leadership.

Reports indicate that a highly precise Israeli missile targeted the home of an Iranian commander in Tehran, piercing through a wall and causing significant internal damage.

This alone highlights the huge tension that is about to escalate between the two long existing rivals.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a statement,condemned the strikes that he considered a severe unprovoked attack on his country.

Iran has promised to take their revenge and hit Israel in a more dangerous manner and with the support of a powerful country like North Korea, we may be witnessing something interesting.