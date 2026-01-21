North Korean leader Kim Jong Un fires his Vice President, calls him ‘a Goat yoked to pull an Ox Cart’

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un has dismissed his vice president over problems linked to a factory modernization project, a move seen as part of his effort to tighten discipline among senior officials ahead of a major ruling party congress.

The country’s media said Kim blamed Yang Sung Ho, a vice premier overseeing the machine-building industry, for failures in the modernization of the Ryongsong Machine Complex in northeastern North Korea. The project reportedly suffered setbacks and economic losses due to what Kim described as irresponsible leadership.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the completion of the first phase of the factory’s modernization, Kim said the project caused “not a small amount of economic loss” and accused officials of incompetence. He added that Yang had already been criticized during a party meeting in December but showed no sense of responsibility afterward.

“To speak figuratively in simpler words, he was like a goat yoked to pull an ox cart,” Kim said. “We should see this as an incidental mistake in our practice of personnel appointment. Could we expect a goat to pull a cart for an ox?”

Publicly reprimanding and removing officials has long been a hallmark of Kim’s leadership style. Analysts say such actions are meant to heighten pressure on top officials and force stronger performance ahead of the upcoming Workers’ Party congress, the first in five years and one of the country’s most important political events.

The congress is expected to review past policies, set new political and economic priorities, and reshuffle leadership positions. Observers say Kim is likely using high-profile dismissals to reinforce loyalty and accountability within the ruling elite.

Some experts argue the factory’s problems are rooted in deeper structural issues rather than the failures of a single official. They point to North Korea’s heavy focus on nuclear and missile development, chronic resource shortages, and the impact of international sanctions.

“Kim Jong Un has gone all-in on nuclear and missile programs but he’s mismanaged the economy,” said Moon Seong Mook, a South Korea-based analyst. “He’s just passing the blame for his fault to a subordinate.”

North Korea’s economy suffered severe setbacks during the

pandemic. Although modest growth has been reported recently, analysts say long-term recovery remains unlikely due to the country’s centralized economic system, sanctions, and prioritization of weapons development. Much of the limited growth, they add, has benefited the ruling elite and the defense sector rather than the general population.

The party congress, expected to open later this winter, is also likely to focus on economic management, nuclear weapons policy, and closer cooperation with Russia and China.

Observers are watching closely for any signal of renewed diplomacy with the United States, especially amid speculation that shifting global dynamics could reopen channels for talks.