North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signaled openness to talks with the U.S., directly mentioning President Donald Trump for the first time since Trump took office.

Speaking before North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly, Kim said he still has “fond memories” of Trump but emphasized Pyongyang will “never” abandon its nuclear arsenal.





Kim stated dialogue is possible if Washington “abandons its absurd obsession with denuclearizing us” and instead seeks “genuine peaceful coexistence.”

While open to the U.S., Kim struck a harsher tone on South Korea, vowing never to negotiate or pursue unification with a country “that entrusts its politics and defense to a foreign power.”





In response, South Korea’s presidential office said it remains committed to promoting U.S.–North Korea dialogue, while reaffirming that a denuclearized peninsula remains its core priority.



#NorthKorea #US #SouthKorea #Trump #Diplomacy #MMINews