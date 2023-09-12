North Korean leader reportedly travelling to meet Putin in an armoured train

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has supposedly begun his trip to Vladivostok to meet with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

According to a South Korean government official, Mr Kim’s special train for international trips seems to have left Pyongyang.

The two leaders are going to meet on Tuesday, most likely.

The government of Russia, known as the Kremlin, has stated that Mr. Kim will be visiting their country soon.

If the meeting with Mr. Putin happens, it will be the first time the North Korean leader goes on a trip abroad in over four years, and the first time since the pandemic.

The two leaders will probably talk about North Korea giving weapons to Russia to help with its war in Ukraine, said a US official to CBS, the BBC’s US partner.

Mr Kim traveled to Vladivostok in 2019 for his first meeting with Mr. This happened after North Korea’s talks about getting rid of nuclear weapons with former US President Donald Trump didn’t work out.

There are rumors that this car has 20 bulletproof cars. Because of this, it weighs more than regular trains and can’t go faster than 59 km/h (37 mph). He is going to Vladivostok and it will take him a whole day to get there.

There might be a meeting happening soon because the White House said they have new information that the discussions about weapons between the two countries are making progress.

The spokesman for the National Security Council, John Kirby, said that Russia’s Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, recently visited North Korea and tried to convince them to sell artillery ammunition to Russia.

The meeting happens when Russia and North Korea have things that the other country desires.

“He told the BBC that the important thing now is for both sides to agree on prices that they are willing to pay for each other’s help. ”

Russia will probably request North Korea for regular weapons such as artillery shells and rocket artillery ammunition. In return, they will offer food and raw materials, as well as ongoing support at international gatherings like the United Nations.

He said that this could mean that North Korea might give more advanced weapons to Russia so that Moscow can keep and replace its own supplies of regular weapons.

Experts believe Russia might require 122mm and 152mm shells because they are running low on supplies. However, it is challenging to determine the complete artillery inventory of North Korea due to its secretive behavior.

During the meeting in July, Mr Kim and Mr Shoigu showed off some weapons. One of them was the Hwasong missile, which is believed to be North Korea’s first missile with solid fuel.

Mr Kim opened the country to foreign guests for the first time since the pandemic.