North Korean missiles allegedly being used by Russia in Ukraine

The US says that Russia used North Korea’s ballistic missiles and launchers in its war with Ukraine.

John Kirby, who works for the National Security Council, said that Pyongyang’s support for Russia is a big problem and it worries them.

He said that the US would talk about this at the UN Security Council and put more penalties on people who are helping to move weapons.

Moscow said they did not work together in any way.

Hours after the White House accused North Korea, Kim Jong Un said he wants to make more missile launch vehicles in the country.

The leader of North Korea went to Russia in September to talk about working together on military stuff.

The US has accused Pyongyang of giving Russia weapons before, but now they are sharing information about ballistic missiles, which are rockets that can fly by themselves and go up to 900km (500 miles) to hit a target.

During a meeting at the White House, Mr. Kirby said that Russia buying ballistic missiles from North Korea breaks many UN Security Council rules.

“He said we will make sure Russia is held responsible for breaking its promises to other countries again. ”

He also said that the US thinks Russia might buy short-range missiles from Iran, but they haven’t done it yet.

The UK said it really disapproves of Russia using ballistic missiles from North Korea in Ukraine.

“North Korea is facing strong punishments, and we will keep working with other countries to make sure North Korea faces consequences for helping Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine,” said a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Mr Kirby asked the US Congress to quickly approve more money for Ukraine.

“He said the best way to stop Russia from hurting Ukraine is to give Ukraine important tools for defending themselves, like air defense and other military equipment. ”

Iran and North Korea are supporting Russia. Ukrainian people should know that the American government and its people will always support them.

The White House approved a $250 million aid package for Ukraine on December 27th.

Negotiations for more money in Congress are stuck because Republicans want stricter border security to be included in the aid deal.

Ukraine said that if they don’t get more help from the West soon, it will be hard for them to keep fighting in the war and manage their money.