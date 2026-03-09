Breaking News : North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Congratulates Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Vows Continued Defiance Against Israel





In a bold show of solidarity amid escalating Middle East tensions, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has officially congratulated Ay∆tollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Kh∆menei on his selection as Iran’s third Supreme Leader. Kim praised the late Ay∆tollah ∆li Kh∆menei’s legacy and expressed strong confidence that Mojtaba will carry forward the fight to “humiliate Israel and break its arrogance,” just as his father did.





This message underscores the deepening alliance between Pyongyang and Tehran often referred to as part of the broader “axis of resistance”as Iran navigates its ongoing conflict with Israel and the United States following the recent ass∆ssination of the former Supreme Leader.





The statement from Kim Jong Un has been widely reported across social media platforms and international outlets, reflecting fast-moving geopolitical developments in the region.