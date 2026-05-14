NOT ADOPTING ROSS JOSPHAT KASIKILI IN MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY WILL BE SUICIDAL TO THE SIDE OF THE RULING PARTY _ NJEKWA

Ross Josphat Kasikili will not only secure a victory for the ruling UPND but get more numbers for the President. The party adopting committee must respect the wishes of their lower structures who have represented the wishes of the people in Mandevu Constituency.

13/05/2026

A Concerned Mandevu Constituency citizen has called on the UPND adopting committee to consider adopting long time UPND member Mr Ross Josphat Kasikili who has not only demonstrated maturity but loyalty and consistency in his political journey.

Mr Njekwa said, Ross Josphat Kasikili in 2021 was left unceremoniously on grounds that he was not resourceful and being in opposition, the party needed a strong enough man.

Ross Josphat Kasikili obliged and did as guided by the party despite investing in party structures through mobilization and the Party ended up adopting a candidate who came at the last minute, ofcourse who never went on the ground to understand the needs of the people and because of the love for the party and that of the president, Ross Josphat Kasikili campaigned for the UPND Mandevu Constituency adopted candidate until the last vote was cast.

Immediately swearing in Ceremony for the President was done, Ross Josphat Kasikili went back to the UPND Mandevu Constituency and ward leadership to launch his campaign bid.

Since 2021 , Ross Josphat Kasikili has been on the Ground, mobilizing the party, through party structures, keeping the party active in the Constituency, supporting the community in times of needs and consistently being available on party activities.

Born and raised in Kabanana site and service, Mandevu Constituency, Ross Josphat Kasikili has a traceable Home and understands the needs of his Constituency.

His relatives are in all these Wards including the newly created Roma Constituency and is deep rooted to the people.

It is not surprising that Ross Josphat Kasikili has emerged victorious from Ward to the Province during the Party primary adoption process because he did his Home work tirelessly.

The Party must understand that the people of Mandevu constituency have moved away from the current Mandevu Constituency PF MP and him joining the UPND during the adoption process has changed nothing but anger. Not even the Party structures want him in the Constituency. Now if the party structures don’t want him, who is going to campaign for him? Shakafuswa is treated as a foreigner in Mandevu Constituency whose home is in Katuba Constituency.

Adopting Shakafuswa whose blood is not UPND and has no knowledge of the UPND policies, would be suicidal to the vote of the president.