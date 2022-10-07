Not All Relatives Want To See You Winning In Life- Miles Sampa

NOT ALL BLOOD RELATIVES WANTS TO SEE YOU SUCCEED

Miles Sampa wrote;

ROBBIE APOLOGIZES

So Robbie who is one of the girls rescuers sent me a text this morning apologizing for having sent me a text last night to ‘halt’ our attempts to appreciate him.

I then realised that he has been captured by some selfish people only thinking about themselves and not him and other two boys that helped him to rescue the girls.

I have since done my own research and established the following;

1) Robbie’s biological mother died when he was 3 years old.

2) one auntie who does not stay with Robbie was against him doing an interview with Diamond TV and Boba TV2. Apparently her son was also present at the rescue area but for some reason not being noted so.

This one auntie amongst many is also looking at me as ‘a PF member ‘ and not as a citizen keen on ubuntu projects and heroes appreciation. She may may have ordered the boy to text me to stop raising funds for him as he was busting her at the time. She even sent me a rude voice note using Robbie’s phone.

3) There are some Civil servants that been reaching out to this auntie to tell Robbie “not to accept Ubuntu gestures from Miles Sampa”. Since I am in a good mood today, I shall not ‘Name & Shame’ them.

My message to the auntie and the civil servants trying to capture Robbie away from our Ubuntu projects is that helping the vulnerable and rewarding heroes is not a game of competition but complementing each other. Not all topic are not for politics but humane and Christianity calling.

Please feel free to help Robbie as you please and our deeds should not hinder you in any way. As for the auntie, please show Robbie love and in the same you may have been doing it since his mother died when a baby. If he happens to jumpstart his career and life to another level from our deeds, it’s not us but him, your son and yourselves that will benefit ultimately.

As for Robbie and since you were a man enough to appologies, I forgive you.

I will therefore continue to raise funds for you until end of next week. A gentle reminder that you are 21 years old. You are now a man and adult. Meantime please get me phone numbers of the other two boys that assisted you in the rescue operation.

To the auntie that lives with Robbie, thank you for encouraging texts not to give up in our Ubuntu gesture towards Robbie.

We are still compiling funds thus far but may I mention that Hon Lilian Mutambo from the UK made contact today and has pledged K10,000 towards the Appreciation fund for Robbie.

Our Robbie funds contribution numbers are 0964007007 and 0973516192. Please play your part if willing so as to encourage all other youths to be vigilant against crime and support or partner voluntarily with the noble works of the ZP.

Zikomo 🙏🏾

Together We Can

MBS07.10.2022 S