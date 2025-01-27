NOT EVERY ONE CAN BE CONNECTED TO THE PRESIDENT: A MESSAGE TO UPND LEADERS AND APPOINTEES



Leadership is a privilege, not an entitlement. Many of you have been appointed to serve the people, yet instead of decentralizing opportunities, some prioritize their families and close circles. This is not what true leadership stands for. When you’re given an opportunity to be a leader fight to leave behind a good matk to the communities especially the marginalized populations.





You can now hide behind your tinted vehicles, but remember soon, you will need the same people whose calls you ignore, the same villagers you are neglecting today.I wish the president would wake up one day and declare the suspension of payments for all senior government officials for two years. How many of you would willingly serve this nation pro bono? True leadership is about selflessness and service, not comfort and privilege.





Despite HH making significant strides and impactful pronouncements, many UPND leaders have failed to effectively support and defend him. Could it be that some of you have grown too comfortable? Always remember that without HH ascending to the presidency, none of you would be occupying the offices you hold today.





The fact remains that if all of you in these positions worked as hard as the president, Zambians would have seen even greater progress. It is unacceptable that UPND still lacks a sound and effective communication strategy to highlight the president’s achievements over the past five years, especially when resources are available.



Let this serve as a reminder: you are in your positions because of HH. If you have no intention of helping ordinary citizens, at least help the president succeed. Your complacency not only undermines his efforts but also exposes him to unnecessary risks and criticism.





Some of you were appointed by the president to decentralize opportunities and empower communities, but what do you do when opportunities arise? You prioritize your relatives. This is not leadership. Create opportunities for families without connections in government so they too can benefit and experience progress. That’s how we develop communities.





The same way you ask for votes from everyone, even those unrelated to you, should be the same way you ensure opportunities reach everyone, no matter how small. Some of you in these positions have failed to follow through on key pronouncements, such as cash-for-works programs, and yet you mislead the president by claiming progress has been made. Meanwhile, the ordinary voter continues to struggle in these villages.





Let us have a heart for humanity. Many of you today are living comfortably you’ve gained weight, look well-dressed, and have access to money and countless opportunities. But do you ever take a moment to visit the compounds or villages and see the reality of how your voters are living?





Please, change your behavior. Leadership is about serving all people, not just a select few.It’s time to step up and work in alignment with his vision for the nation.



At least support the man so that, even when he is out of power, he can proudly say, “I changed my country, and this was a success.” Unfortunately, some of you change like chameleons if he were to lose power today, you’d shamelessly jump to the next government because you are driven by self-interest and what benefits your stomach, not by genuine service to the nation.



SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST