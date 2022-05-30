Dr. Brian Chota Sampa – BCS

DEBT SWAP IS NEED

We will say this again.Not everything done in the past was wrong.DEBT SWAP was the best thing done by the previous government.

Let’s live in reality.Civil servants are suffering due to debt.The government owes them alot of money in terms of arrears,settling in allowances, gratuities and other personal emoluments.Before cancelling debt SWAP pay the civil servants what you owe them.

The government should not run away from responsibility.As you improve the economy know that some people need help now not tomorrow.Even if the economy improves those with debt won’t have what to spend.

In planning we have long term and short term goals.In medicine we have the ABCs(airway, breathing and Circulation).When a patient is unconscious after an accident you can’t start by collecting blood to take to the lab,this is because by the time results are coming the patient may be dead.

So you check the airway,then the breathing and now circulation.The aim is to save the patient first then you can do other things.Same applies,the reviving of the economy can’t be done in one day,but the people need to feed and survive.So you can’t let them die as you fix the economy.Lets first attend to their immediate needs then we can do other things later.

If only the government knew what these civil servants are going through they can’t believe that they even manage to go for work.People are attending court sessions due to debt others are in depression while others are in hospitals due to strokes.Things are not ok.We receive calls of civil servants crying in the middle of the night asking for help to push for their first from government.Its so uncaring for the government to removes the only thing that helped some people put food on the table.Its unacceptable and inhuman.

We were supposed to be discussing how to extend the debt SWAP to council workers not scraping it off.

We won’t develop if we will be starting from scratch each time a new government is formed.

30//05//2022..BCS