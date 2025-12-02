By Peter K Nsama

NOTE TO THE PRESIDENT ON THE STATEMENT: “ANY SENSIBLE CITIZEN SHOULD BE HAPPY WITH THE WORK OF THE TECHNICAL COMMITTEE.”





Mr President, Words spoken from the highest office do more than express an opinion. They set the tone for the entire nation. When you say “any sensible citizen should be happy with the work of the Technical Committee,” it unintentionally casts honorable, peace-loving citizens who hold a different view into the shadows of “insensibility.” Yet many of these are men and women who cherish Zambia, who contribute quietly, who pray earnestly, and who desire the good of this nation just as deeply as those who agree.





Your own words in the last press briefing “they hate me with such venom you can touch” show your awareness of how easily labels can wound. And now we witness some cadres quickly branding anyone with a divergent opinion as a “hater,” as though disagreement were treason rather than citizenship. This spirit divides the country and suffocates genuine dialogue.





True leadership is not revealed by the applause of those who agree, but by the grace extended toward those who differ. A great President carries within his heart those who support, those who stand uncertain, and those who challenge, yet loves all three without discrimination.





A nation is strengthened when every voice whether supportive or critical, feels safe, are respected, and feel free to speak without fear of insult, exclusion, or retaliation.





Mr President, Zambia looks to you to rise above the heat of the moment and model a leadership that gathers, not scatters; that listens, not labels; that unites, not divides. Your tone can inspire a culture of dignity, humility, and national maturity.