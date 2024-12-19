‘Nothing Is Impossible’ –Vinicius Junior Shares Emotional Story After Winning FIFA Best Award

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has described the FIFA Best award as a dream come true after enduring tough times while growing up in Brazil, and backlash for failing to attend the Ballon d’Or award ceremony.

The Brazilian was criticised for his on-field antics when he missed out on the Ballon d’Or award to Manchester City’s Rodri.

Vinicius, and the Real Madrid contingent failed to attend the award ceremony after they found out that he would not be winning the award.

On Tuesday night, Vinicius was named FIFA men’s player of the year in Doha, beating Rodri, and Jude Bellingham to the award.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a successful year for Real Madrid, leading the club to the Champions League and La Liga double with 24 goals in all competitions.

Vinicius became the third Real Madrid player to win the award after Cristiano Ronaldo, and Luka Modric.

He opened up on how he overcame poverty, crime while growing up to become a successful footballer.

Vinicius said: “I don’t even know where to begin because it seemed impossible to get here. I was a kid playing barefoot in the streets of São Gonçalo (in Rio de Janeiro) surrounded by poverty and crime, so to be able to be here means a lot to me.

“I’m a role model for many kids who think everything is impossible, and that they can’t get this far.

Vinicius took a subtle shade at the organisers of the Ballon d’Or, by claiming that no one can tell him how to behave.

He said: “They’ve tried and tried to invalidate me, to diminish me. But they’re not ready. No one is going to tell me who I should fight for, how I should behave.

“When I was in São Gonçalo, the system didn’t care about me. I was almost swallowed up.

“I won for myself, for my family. With a lot of support along the way: Flamengo, Real Madrid, the Brazilian national team, my hundreds of teammates over the years… the people who accompany me every day in my routine, those who admire me.

“I want to continue playing for Real Madrid for a long time. It’s the greatest club in the world,” said Vinícius Júnior. “(But) I have to thank Flamengo, the club that put me on the pitch, in the world. And I’d also like to thank all the players of the Brazilian national team and my country, which always supported me, cheered for me, and which gives me strength to carry on in every struggle.”

Brazilian players took to social media to celebrate Vinicius.

Ronaldo De Lima was full of praise for Vinicius, saying that the best player in the world is a Brazilian.

He wrote: “It has been 16 years since the last time the trophy for the best player in the world came to Brazil.

“Now deservedly in Vini’s hands, it means much more than his decisive role in the games and the extraordinary numbers in the 2023/24 season.

“His talent would be enough to win the award, but his power goes far beyond the field

“They tried to erase you, my friend. And you rocked. The best player in the world is black and Brazilian.”

Neymar wrote: “Well deserved. Very happy for you. Keep flying.”

Vinicius is the first Brazilian to win the award since 2007 after Kaka, who led AC Milan to the Champions League trophy in the same year.

Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti was named the coach of the year.