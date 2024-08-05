Now, Ng’ona wants Miles Sampa sent to jail for contempt



PATRIOTIC Front secretary general Morgan Ng’ona now wants the Lusaka High Court to stop Miles Sampa from breathing a word regarding the court case over the PF presidency by citing him for contempt.







Ng’ona wants Sampa to be committed to prison for alleging that lawyer Lewis Mosho has captured the Judiciary and calls the shots in Court cases involving the PF.



In this case Ng’ona has sued Sampa in the Lusaka High Court over his dismissal as the party CEO and the disbanding of the central committee.



He is seeking an order that Sampa’s decision dismiss the central committee of the PF and removing Robert Chabinga as leader of the opposition is illegal because he does not wield such powers.



According to an affidavit in support of ex-parte summons for leave to issue notice of motion for commital proceedings, Ng’ona said Sampa should be cited for contempt for alleging that Mosho controls the Judiciary.



He also wants Hamasamu Hingandu cited for contempt for alleging that the Judiciary is engaged in fraud.



He said on July 9, 2024, Chabinga made an application before Court to replace Miles Sampa as the defendant on the premise that Chabinga had assumed the presidency of Patriotic Front as he was the proper defendant to the case.



Ng’ona said following the application which was adjourned to the following day, Sampa took to his social media page and issued a contemptuous statement alleging that one Mosho, who is the managing Partner in the firm Lewis Nathan Advocates which is representing him, has held the Judiciary, including the Court, hostage with tricks and fraudulent documents.



“The article posted by the first alleged contemnor is contemptuous as it imputes that this Honourable Court is unable to make an independent decision owing to the fact that it is under hostage, and as such subject to the control of Lewis Mosho,” he stated.



“The first alleged contemnor deliberately and maliciously issued the statement despite being fully aware of the independence that the judicial arm of government enjoys, given his status as Member of Parliament and leader of the biggest opposition political party in Zambia.”



Ng’ona said on July 11, 2024, the second alleged contemnor Hamasamu Hingandu, the PF deputy media director issued a similar contemptuous article against the Court alleging that the Judiciary has been involved in fraudulent acts.



“The conduct of the alleged contemnors is not only disrespectful to this Honourable Court and the Judiciary as whole, but is also calculated to deliberately attack the dignity and integrity of the Judicial system in Zambia,” said Ng’ona.



“I am advised by my advocates and believe the same to be true and correct that the likelihood of success of the application to issue committal proceedings against the alleged contemnors is very high. This application wil not prejudice the aleged contemnors in any material manner.”



By Mwaka Ndawa



Kalemba August 5, 2024.