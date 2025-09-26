NPA FIRES 40 UNQUALIFIED PROSECUTORS



By Elfi Mwale Shampande



The National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has dismissed more than 40 prosecutors for failing to meet the required qualifications.



The officers, drawn from various Law Enforcement Agencies in 2016, were expected to obtain Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degrees within five years but failed to do so.





NPA Public Relations Officer Chali Mbewe Hambayi says the decision followed an internal review, noting that more than nine years after their placement, the officers had not complied with the agreed conditions.





However, the affected prosecutors are now seeking redress from the Human Rights Commission and the Director of Public Prosecutions, arguing that their dismissal was unfair.