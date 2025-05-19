NPA to Proceed with appeal despite Omotoso’s departure from South Africa



The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that it will move forward with its appeal following the acquittal of Timothy Omotoso, despite his departure from South Africa on Sunday, 18 May.





Omotoso, a controversial figure, left the country amid ongoing legal proceedings, but the NPA insists this will not derail their efforts.





According to NPA National Spokesperson Adv Mthunzi Mhaga, the South African legal system does not require the presence of an accused person for an appeal to proceed. The appeal will involve legal teams from both sides, the Registrar of the High Court, and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) as the judiciary.





Mhaga emphasized that Omotoso’s departure does not classify him as a fugitive from justice, as there are no legal grounds to prevent his exit. However, his absence means he is no longer in the country to witness the appeal’s outcome, which may take time to resolve.





Should the SCA rule in favor of the NPA, the authority plans to utilize bilateral and international cooperation treaties, including extradition agreements with Nigeria and the Commonwealth Scheme, to ensure Omotoso is returned to South Africa to face justice





The NPA remains committed to pursuing the case, underscoring its dedication to upholding the law and seeking justice for all involved parties.