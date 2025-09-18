NPA welcomes denial of bail for Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala



The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court’s decision to deny bail to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who faces multiple serious charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and money laundering.





NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the ruling was “a positive step for justice and public safety.” The court highlighted that Matlala posed a flight risk and could potentially interfere with state witnesses key reasons the NPA opposed his bail application.





Matlala, is accused in connection with a 2023 drive-by shooting targeting his former partner. He is scheduled to appear in court again on October 7, 2025, as the legal proceedings continue.





The NPA confirmed it will continue to oppose any future bail applications.