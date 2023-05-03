NRP LEADER, DR. COMZO MUMBA ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL

We wish to confirm that National Revolution Party President, Rev. Dr. Cozmo CK Mumba Snr fell ill and is currently admitted at a Private Medical Facility in Lusaka.

He is currently undergoing medical treatment after some sudden illness.

We ask the nation to remember the opposition leader in prayers as he seeks divine intervention in this situation.

The nation shall be updated on the development around him, through two, only authorized offices;

Secretary General, Hon. Clive Paul Chikula The Presidential Press Aide.

We wish Dr. Cozmo Mumba snr God’s healing.

Issued By;

Office Of The Presidential Press Aide,

Presidential Palace

Cozmo Street, Makeni,

Lusaka, Zambia