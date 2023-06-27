NSABATA SET TO JOIN ANOTHER SOUTH AFRICAN SIDE

Chipolopolo goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata has now officially departed DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United — official & confirmed. The 33-year old shot-stopper has left Babina Noko after two years at the club and is now a free agent.

Nsabata looks set to stay in South Africa with TS Galaxy in advanced talks to sign the former Zanaco & Zesco United goalkeeper. He will replace Melusi Buthelezi who left Galaxy to sign for Orlando Pirates.

Credit: Wami Katanga