NSANSA HEAD TEACHER ARRESTED OVER FACEBOOK NOTICE



COPPERBELT Police Commissioner Mwala Yuyi has confirmed the arrest of 67-year-old Nsansa Inter Education Trust Head Teacher, Esther Sulamoyo, over alleged cyber-related offences linked to a Facebook notice said to have harassed and humiliated former school bursar Theresa Banda Lengwe.





Commissioner Yuyi says a docket has been opened, and the suspect was arrested and later released on police bond as investigations continue.





Ms Lengwe, an accountant who served as school bursar for about two years, states that she resigned on December 29, 2025, with January 2, 2026, as her last working day.





She says she submitted handover notes in accordance with established procedures.

However, Ms Lengwe alleges that the school rejected her resignation and demanded that she remain in employment for an additional month.





According to her lawyers, Chisowa Chambers, the school later published a Facebook notice on January 21, 2026, accusing her of resigning without proper notice and failing to complete handover procedures.





The lawyers argue that the publication was unlawful and defamatory, insisting that the resignation complied fully with the Employment Code Act.





Chisowa Chambers has since demanded the immediate removal of the Facebook post, a public apology on the same platform, and compensation amounting to K4.5 million, warning that failure to comply will result in legal action.



Diamond TV