NUMBERS DON’T LIE , AS LONG AS OPPOSITION DON’T ABANDON THE PROPAGANDISTS THAT NEVER DELIVERED POLITICAL  VICTORY , THEY WILL NEVER KNOW WHY THEY CONTINUE LOSING ELECTIONS SINCE  2021 WITH ALL THE LIES ( PROPAGANDA).



OURS ARE ISSUES …AND ADDRESSING REMAINING CHALLENGES

By Mark Simuuwe

Politics is tricky in opposition . They are busy scoring own goals and celebrating them ;



You can’t be John , Thomas , Mary and Moffat through various social media accounts and then allow the social media accounts to celebrate  as different  people when they are controlled  by one person .



Then you  expect four votes from the four accounts on the voting day , only to end  up with-one vote because John can’t be Mary , Thomas and Moffat on the voting day .



Get your manifesto and inform people what you are offering , UPND is busy addressing the remaining challenges and we are now heading towards an economy growing at 6% , with inflation reducing, bumper harvest through policy shifts leading to reduced mealie meal prices .



Increased exports arising from revamped mining activities , creating jobs and growing SMEs .

With the dead opposition  ,you  are busy laughing at your own lies and celebrating them at your own peril because you are not even sure who to field in ahead of 2026 elections.



We are busy supporting more economic initiatives , through cash for work, extra-ordinary socal -cash transfer , recruiting thousands of youths and assessing bottlenecks in CDF to properly manage the facilities to benefit citizens.



Encouraging  regional business partnerships and initiatives for increased trade and investments .



Buying  shares in oil industries in neighboring  Angola , and putting up a crude oil refinery to create more job opportunities  for our people
and stabilize the pump fuel price .

