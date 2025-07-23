NUMBERS DON’T LIE , AS LONG AS OPPOSITION DON’T ABANDON THE PROPAGANDISTS THAT NEVER DELIVERED POLITICAL VICTORY , THEY WILL NEVER KNOW WHY THEY CONTINUE LOSING ELECTIONS SINCE 2021 WITH ALL THE LIES ( PROPAGANDA).





OURS ARE ISSUES …AND ADDRESSING REMAINING CHALLENGES



By Mark Simuuwe



Politics is tricky in opposition . They are busy scoring own goals and celebrating them ;





You can’t be John , Thomas , Mary and Moffat through various social media accounts and then allow the social media accounts to celebrate as different people when they are controlled by one person .





Then you expect four votes from the four accounts on the voting day , only to end up with-one vote because John can’t be Mary , Thomas and Moffat on the voting day .





Get your manifesto and inform people what you are offering , UPND is busy addressing the remaining challenges and we are now heading towards an economy growing at 6% , with inflation reducing, bumper harvest through policy shifts leading to reduced mealie meal prices .





Increased exports arising from revamped mining activities , creating jobs and growing SMEs .



With the dead opposition ,you are busy laughing at your own lies and celebrating them at your own peril because you are not even sure who to field in ahead of 2026 elections.





We are busy supporting more economic initiatives , through cash for work, extra-ordinary socal -cash transfer , recruiting thousands of youths and assessing bottlenecks in CDF to properly manage the facilities to benefit citizens.





Encouraging regional business partnerships and initiatives for increased trade and investments .





Buying shares in oil industries in neighboring Angola , and putting up a crude oil refinery to create more job opportunities for our people

and stabilize the pump fuel price .