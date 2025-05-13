Nyasulu demands K60m from Muchima for defamation



By Jane Chanda



Former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) director-general Victor Nyasulu has demanded K60 million in defamation from Health minister Elijah Muchima.



Nyasulu has also given the Muchima 72 hours to retract what he said were defamatory statements made in the “Government Action to Combat Medical Drug Theft and Strengthen Zambia’s Healthcare Supply Chain” issued by the Health minister.





In a letter seen by Daily Revelation dated May 12, 2025, Nyasulu’s lawyers stated that their client had suffered grave and irreparable damage to his reputation due to the minister’s statements.





The letter cited the specific paragraphs in the media release that Nyasulu takes exception to, which mentioned his suspension and removal from his position as DG of ZAMMSA, as well as his alleged appearance before the courts of law.





According to Nyasulu’s lawyers, the minister’s statements were not only factually inaccurate but also maliciously intended to impugn Nyasulu’s character and professional integrity.





“These words, published by you in your capacity as the Minister of Health for the Republic of Zambia, are unequivocally, demonstrably, and without any basis in fact, defamatory of our client,” the letter read.





Nyasulu’s lawyers argued that the minister’s statements constituted a direct, unambiguous, and highly damaging imputation that Nyasulu was involved in, or complicit in, the theft of medical drugs, specifically those donated by the United States Government (USG).





However, the lawyers pointed out that Nyasulu’s departure from ZAMMSA was due to alleged professional negligence concerning the “marooned 61 containers” of Egyptian-sourced medical supplies, a matter entirely distinct and unrelated to the USG aid.





The lawyers also clarified that the former DG was arrested on February 7, 2025, and charged



