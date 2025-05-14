NYASULU UNLEASHES BRUTAL ATTACK ON MASEBO AND MWIIMBU – DEMANDS JUSTICE, TRUTH, AND K60 MILLION



Former ZAMMSA Director General Victor Nyasulu has come out swinging, launching an explosive legal and political assault on Ministers Sylvia Masebo and Jack Mwiimbu. He accuses the two senior government officials of orchestrating a malicious smear campaign that has not only tarnished his reputation but plunged Zambia’s health sector into chaos.





In a stunning revelation on Hot FM, Nyasulu claimed that Health Minister Sylvia Masebo handpicked him for the top job at ZAMMSA but expected absolute loyalty in return a demand he flatly refused.



According to Nyasulu, Masebo weaponized her authority to cut funding, destabilize the agency, and ultimately sabotage his leadership when he declined to be her puppet.





He detailed how Masebo allegedly cancelled critical financial support to ZAMMSA for weeks, crippling operations and frustrating his efforts to bring order to the supply chain. Her final blow, he said, came in the form of a demand for his resignation, citing a US$15 million contract she believed was awarded to someone linked to the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) a claim Nyasulu dismissed as political fiction.





Nyasulu didn’t mince words: “Masebo lied to the President, manipulated systems, and turned a national health agency into a battlefield for political loyalty. My only crime was refusing to be controlled.” He accused her of shifting blame to cover her own failures in addressing Zambia’s chronic medicine theft.





The fire didn’t stop there. Nyasulu also directed legal firepower at Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu, who during a joint press briefing, lumped him among former directors allegedly involved in theft and procurement malpractice. Mwiimbu claimed that expired drugs were procured under their watch a statement Nyasulu says is false, defamatory, and dangerous.





“I challenge Minister Mwiimbu to produce a single court document showing I am being prosecuted for theft. There is none. This is not justice it’s political deflection,” Nyasulu thundered, issuing a 72-hour ultimatum for Mwiimbu to retract his remarks or face the courts.





He clarified that his only legal issues relate to procedural procurement concerns not the theft of U.S.-donated medicines. He also revealed that the drug theft problem was an ongoing crisis long before his tenure, something his predecessor had warned him about. Yet, the government has opted to turn him into a convenient scapegoat for a rotting system.





Nyasulu stated bluntly that ZAMMSA is a stock management agency, not a police force. The real theft, he said, happens at health facilities under the Ministry’s nose where oversight and enforcement have failed repeatedly. “They’re blaming the wrong people because they don’t want to confront their own incompetence,” he said.





He further warned that the politicisation of ZAMMSA could have catastrophic consequences. Already, the U.S. government has frozen K1.4 billion in aid to Zambia’s health sector, and Nyasulu fears more donors may pull out as trust erodes. “Masebo and Mwiimbu are not just wrecking reputations, they are sabotaging public health,” he declared.





Calling the government’s actions reckless and disgraceful, Nyasulu demanded a full public apology, payment of K60 million in damages, and retractions from both ministers. He has instructed his legal team to prepare for High Court action if the demands are ignored within the 72-hour window.





What began as a quiet dismissal has exploded into a full-blown political and legal war, with Nyasulu positioning himself not as a fallen official, but as a whistleblower fighting back against a corrupt and crumbling health governance system. “They wanted a puppet. Instead, they got a problem,” he said defiantly.



May 13, 2025

©️ KUMWESU