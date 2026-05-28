NYASULU WITHDRAWS FROM LUSAKA MAYOR RACE, BACKS KIBOMBWE



…Ex-ZAMMSA DG: “I happily hand over my race to Gabriel Kibombwe”

By TROY MUKUPA



LUSAKA – Former ZAMMSA Director General Victor Nyasulu has withdrawn from the Lusaka mayoral race and endorsed NRPUP’s Gabriel Isaac Kibombwe under the Tonse-Umodzi Alliance.





Nyasulu made the announcement in a voice note posted on his official Facebook page.



https://www.facebook.com/share/v/18pjtbdB4m/



“Today I announce my withdrawal from the race to the Lusaka Civic Center. This is a decision made in the interest of opposition block unity. I happily hand over my race to Gabriel Kibombwe,” Nyasulu said.





He said he was confident Kibombwe was “up to the job”, adding that the two once lived in the same compound in Kabwata.

“To those who would have loved to see me on the ballot, thank you. I ask that you now give the same support you were to give me to Kibombwe for Mayor of Lusaka,” he added.