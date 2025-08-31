NYIRENDA DARES UPND TO RELEASE PF AND FACE THE REAL GIANT



Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda has accused the UPND government of clinging to power by suppressing the opposition, saying the ruling party is only secure because it has caged the PF.





Responding to former Southern Province Minister Dr. Edify Hamukale who claimed there was no national push to unseat President Hakainde Hichilema because economic fundamentals were improving, Nyirenda dismissed the remarks, insisting UPND’s comfort is artificial.





“They are not battling real competition. They are wrestling with small opposition fragments while blocking the true giant. Release the PF, then they will see the political ground shake,” Nyirenda charged.





She accused the ruling party of using legal and administrative tricks to bar PF candidates from elections, warning that Zambia risks sliding into a one-party state.





“Zambians deserve democracy, not stage-managed politics. The UPND must face the PF in a fair contest if they dare,” Nyirenda said.