“Nyuu” Belongs to CF : PF Can Be ‘Born Again’, Says Maxwell Chongu

Citizens First (CF) member Maxwell Chongu has criticized the Patriotic Front (PF) for their use of slogan ‘Nyuu’, saying it exclusively belongs to CF and its leadership under President Harry Kalaba.

In a statement shared with Zambia Reports, Chongu urged the PF to stop “stealing” the slogan and instead adopt one that reflects their current political reality.

Chongu also questioned the PF’s use of the term ‘new,’ when they have been in government and cannot rebrand using the slogan associated with CF’s message of renewal.

“Teti mube ‘Nyuu’? Imwe mwali mu government? Teti mube ‘Nyuu’? Imwe ni mwebo mwaleteka? Teti mube ‘Nyuu’? Imwe ni mwebo mwapangile nama mistakes? Teti mube ‘Nyuu’? Ni mwebo bafumishepo abantu,” Chongu stated.

He further emphasized that the slogan “Nyuu” represents Citizens First’s identity under President Kalaba’s leadership.

“‘Nyuu’ ni President Harry Kalaba. ‘Nyuu’ ni Citizens First. Stop stealing the slogan. You can adopt others, such as ‘born again’ or ‘repented’. Leave ‘Nyuu’ for CF,’” he said.

Chongu concluded by reminding PF members that they cannot claim to be “new” after having previously been in power.

“You are not ‘new.’ You left, so don’t come back calling yourselves ‘new,’” he said.

