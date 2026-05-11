NZOVU SCORES LANDSLIDE VICTORY IN UPND ADOPTION PRIMARIES



NANGOMA– Incumbent Member of Parliament Hon. Eng. Collins Nzovu has secured a commanding lead in the United Party for National Development (UPND) adoption primaries for Nangoma Constituency, official results show.





Nzovu polled 82.2% of the vote, finishing well ahead of three challengers. Kamanya came second with 8.6%, followed by Shindaile on 7.8% and Kaima with 1.4%.





Nangoma Constituency UPND Adoption Primaries – Final Results

Candidate Percentage

Collins Nzovu 82.2%

Kamanya 8.6%

Shindaile 7.8%

Kaima 1.4%





The primaries were held across all wards in the constituency as the UPND concludes its candidate selection process ahead of the 13th August 2026 General Elections.