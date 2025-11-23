



THE OASIS FORUM HAS COMPLIED WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE PUBLIC ORDER ACT FOR ITS NOVEMBER 28 PLANNED PROTEST TO STATE HOUSE





On the 10 of November 2025, Oasis Forum notified the Police of its intention to march from Freedom Statute to State House on Independence Avenue to protest Government’s rushed, non-inclusive and election centred Bill 7 constitutional reform anchored by the technical committee.



The notification was served on the Inspector General of Police at Police Service Headquarters after the Commissioner of Police in charge of Lusaka province refused to receive the notification.

The March past on Friday 28 November 2025 is part of the planned activities by Oasis Forum against Bill 7, others being the court petition which has been filed in the constitutional court against the current process, open letter to the President which was also delivered to state house on 11th November 2025 and the Black Friday campaign which encompasses honking, wearing black ribbons and displaying black car disks.



Additionally, the Oasis Forum’s campaign against Bill 7 includes letters addressed to each and every member of Parliament urging them to r vote against any ensuing Bill so that the people’s will is not frustrated. Oasis Forum has also circulated a public petition against Bill 7 calling on citizens to sign the petition to be presented to President Hakainde Hichilema and Parliament to signify the public’s rejection of bill 7.



The Oasis Forum calls on citizens to come forward in numbers and assemble at Freedom Statue for the planned March past to State House on Friday 28th November 2025 against Bill 7.





Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of The Oasis Forum

Beauty Katebe

Chairperson – The Oasis Forum