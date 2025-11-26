OASIS FORUM POSTPONES MARCH PAST, WILL GATHER AT THE CATHEDRAL OF THE CHILD JESUS INSTEAD





The Oasis Forum has announced the postponement of its planned Peaceful March Past against Bill 7, which was scheduled for 28th November 2025.





The decision comes after the Forum heeded advice from the police, despite all formalities for the demonstration having already been completed.





According to the Forum, the postponement creates space for constructive engagement, with a meeting now set with President Hakainde Hichilema at State House on the same day the march was initially planned.





In place of the march, the Oasis Forum will hold an intercession prayer rally at Pope Square (Cathedral of the Child Jesus) in Lusaka on 28th November 2025, beginning at 08:30 hours.





The Forum says the gathering is meant to “seek the face of God” as they prepare for dialogue with the Head of State. Members of the public are invited to attend, with black prescribed as the dress code.





The Oasis Forum comprising CCZ, EFZ, LAZ, NGOCC, and ZCCB, reaffirmed its commitment to defending constitutionalism, the rule of law, and good governance.



Issued by: Beauty Katebe

Chairperson, Oasis Forum