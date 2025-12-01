Kellys Kaunda writes:.

OASIS FORUM PRAYED AND OTHERS ALSO PRAYED THAT BILL 7 GOES THROUGH, WHO DID GOD ANSWER?





In an interesting comment on my page under the article titled, “WHEN OASIS FORUM DECIDED TO PRAY, SCOFFERS SCOFFED – THE POWER OF PRAYER”, Johannes Banda wrote, “But do you know that there are Christians elsewhere praying that Bill 7 goes through. Even when those others at ‘Pope Square’ were praying for their desired outcome there were equally others somewhere praying for their desired position. Now there was/is one God who has to determine outcomes. Question is: who did He respond to?”





God receives countless numbers of prayers every day.



Some are asking Him to bless you, others are praying that He curses you.



You are praying for forgiveness because you did something wrong to someone, but the person you wronged is asking God to punish you.





How does God deal with all these contradictions?



The answer lies in Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”





However we pray and however He answers, ultimately, God wants us to succeed.



Therefore, approach God with the knowledge that He only has good plans for you.



Approach God knowing that, like any other parent, He knows best what is suitable for you.





And we are all His children – those for or against Bill 7. We are members of the same family.



When we pray, we are like children reporting each other’s deeds before our parents.





The decision parents make ultimately keeps the family together no matter the contradictory nature of the children’s reports about each other.



Remember before Christ ascended to heaven, He prayed that we be one as He, the Father and the Holy Spirit are one





The difference between a sanctified mind and an unsanctified mind is that the former accepts what follows as God’s will and proceeds to praise Him while the latter resorts to cunning methods to seek to get their way.



A God-fearing child doesn’t seek to win at all cost. He or she ends their prayer with the words, “may thy will be done and not mine”.





But remember also that not every outcome is God’s will. There are instances in which God doesn’t stop human beings from pursuing desires that are contrary to His plans.





He does so to respect man’s freedom of choice but also to allow human beings to learn from the consequences of their own choices.





It’s at that time that human beings get to know as to whether their way was God’s or theirs.



Winning an argument is not in itself a sign of endorsement from God.