OASIS FORUM PULLS OUT OF CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM TALKS, CITES “ILLEGALITY AND LACK OF SINCERITY” BY GOVERNMENT





The Oasis Forum has withdrawn from the ongoing dialogue on constitutional reforms, accusing the government of insisting on what it describes as an “illegal and flawed” process centred on the controversial Bill No. 7 of 2025.





In a strong-worded statement issued yesterday, Oasis Forum Chairperson Beauty Katebe said the organisation had no choice but to pull out after it became clear that government was determined to continue with a process the Constitutional Court had previously ruled a nullity.





Katebe revealed that on 29th November the Forum wrote to President Hakainde Hichilema to communicate its “principled stance” on the matter, but no meaningful progress was made. The letter was later delivered to a smaller government negotiating team on 30th November.





According to the Forum, the government’s decision to proceed with Bill 7 amounts to rubber-stamping an illegality, as the Court nullified the bill’s initiation due to lack of mandatory broader public consultation.



“The report and the ensuing Bill from the Technical Committee’s work will itself be illegal,” the Forum charged, warning that the process had already breached constitutional court orders.





The Forum further warned that the process lacks a legal framework to guarantee the independence of the Technical Committee, leaving room for undue executive influence.





Katebe said the government-drafted Terms of Reference were restrictive, limiting submissions from citizens to the same clauses contained in Bill 7, thereby “resurrecting an illegitimate, election-centred agenda.”





Despite the Court’s ruling, the Forum notes that Bill 7 still sits before Parliament, a situation it says entrenches “an illegal and illegitimate” constitutional amendment process.





“Government has refused to formally withdraw Bill No. 7 from Parliament,” Katebe said. “This makes dialogue meaningless.”





The Oasis Forum has also criticised government for tying the reform process to the 2026 general elections, warning that rushing such an important exercise undermines national consensus and excludes ordinary citizens.





“There is no justification to amend the Constitution in less than 30 days as though there is no tomorrow,” the statement reads.



Despite the Forum’s concerns, Katebe says meetings with government officials, including the President, have yielded nothing, with State House allegedly determined to continue on the same path.





“The government remains bent on proceeding with the current illegal and flawed process,” she said.



The Forum reaffirmed its preconditions for any future dialogue:





1. Formal withdrawal of Bill 7 from Parliament; and



2. Commencement of a fresh, legally supported, inclusive and holistic constitutional reform process.





The Oasis Forum is now calling on Zambians to defend constitutionalism and the rule of law, warning that government’s stance may “result in anarchy” if left unchallenged.



“We only have one Zambia,” the statement emphasized.





The Forum says it will use all available legal avenues and may engage the international community to pressure government to withdraw the bill.





Meanwhile, the organisation has announced an upcoming nationwide campaign against Bill 7 and is urging citizens to join the movement.



©️ KUMWESU | December 1, 2025