OASIS FORUM PULLS OUT OF CONSTITUTIONAL REFORM TALKS CITING “ILLEGALITY” OF PROCESS

Lusaka… Monday 1 December 2025 (SMART EAGLES)

The Oasis Forum has withdrawn from the ongoing constitutional reform dialogue, accusing the government of insisting on an “illegal and flawed” process and refusing to address key governance and rule-of-law concerns.

Oasis Forum Chairperson Beauty Katebe said the organisation could not continue participating in a process that “remains in breach of the orders of the Constitutional Court” and lacks legitimacy.

“We do not believe that dialogue is tenable when the underlying concerns remain unaddressed,” Ms. Katebe said.

“The government is adamant on its position to continue with an illegality, and our engagement has yielded nothing.”

Illegality and Lack of Safeguards Cited

The Forum argues that the reform process, anchored on Bill No. 7 of 2025, violates the Constitutional Court’s earlier ruling that nullified the Bill’s initiation due to insufficient public consultation.

According to Ms. Katebe, the Technical Committee tasked with receiving public submissions lacks a legal framework that would guarantee independence and public accountability.

“The work of the Technical Committee is open to undue executive influence,” she said, adding that the terms of reference imposed by government restrict submissions to the same clauses in the nullified Bill 7, thereby “resurrecting an illegitimate, election-centred agenda.”

Call for Withdrawal of Bill 7

The Oasis Forum insists that Bill 7 must be formally withdrawn from Parliament before any meaningful dialogue can resume.

“Bill 7 must be withdrawn. A fresh constitutional reform process one that is legitimate, transparent, and people-driven — must be commenced,” Ms. Katebe stated.

The Forum also criticised the decision to tie the reform process to the 2026 electoral calendar, saying the rushed timeline undermines inclusivity and distracts from urgent national issues such as the cost of living, water shortages, and unemployment.

“There is no justification why the supreme law of the land must be amended in less than 30 days, as though there is no tomorrow,” she said.

Warning of Potential Instability

Ms. Katebe warned that proceeding with Bill 7 in its current form “is a serious threat to the integrity of Zambia’s foundational law and may result in anarchy.”

“The government’s current approach demonstrates an apparent lack of interest in genuine, people-driven dialogue,” she said.

Public Mobilisation

The Forum says it will now employ all available legal avenues and may engage the international community in efforts to pressure the government to halt the process.

“We urge the Government of the Republic of Zambia to withdraw Bill No. 7 immediately,” Ms. Katebe said.

“We also call upon all Zambians to stand in defence of constitutionalism, the rule of law, and good governance. We only have one Zambia.”

She encouraged citizens to join the nationwide campaign against Bill 7, which the Oasis Forum plans to roll out in the coming days.