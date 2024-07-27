OASIS FORUM STATEMENT ON DIALOGUE BETWEEN HIS EXCELLENCY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AND FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR C. LUNGU



The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), the Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) collectively referred to as the Oasis Forum took note of President Hakainde Hichilema’s offer to reach out to his predecessor, Edgar C. Lungu for possible dialogue.



The Oasis Forum has noted the olive branch gesture by President Hakainde Hichilema expressing his willingness to reconcile with the Sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu. We do not doubt that President Edgar Lungu as a Statesman will be more than glad to put the country first and reconcile with the Head of State over the real or perceived differences.



Members of the public may recall that on 3rd June 2024, the Oasis Forum, did, among many other pertinent issues, call for dialogue between the Republican President and his predecessor to quell the political tension that is brewing in the Country. We were therefore glad to note that during the commemoration of the J 25 years of the Reformed Church in Zambia, President Hichilema committed that he would do his part to reach out to his colleagues in the opposition, including former President, Edgar C. Lungu. This was after the Reformed Church in Zambia echoed our call for national dialogue between the two leaders. While we know political opponents may seldom agree on many fronts, we equally believe that what unites us as Zambians, is far better and bigger than any political differences, political aspirations, or political party, let alone any individual. Therefore, our leaders in government and opposition, are duty-bound to take responsibility towards the need to unite the nation at all costs.



Further, as Zambia turns 60 this year, we must demonstrate progress as a nation and reflect on better ways to chart the course for mother Zambia. History is replete with lessons on how political deadlocks and acrimony among prominent and leading political players robbed the nation of socio-economic and political development. What is even more disheartening about political differences is that it is the poor and marginalized groups such as women, persons with disabilities, children, the aged and the chronically ill who tend to suffer the worst consequences of any instability. As such we should learn from history but most importantly, let us be seen to live by our motto “One Zambia, One Nation”.



In view of the foregoing, the Oasis Forum hereby notifies both parties thus, the Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and former President Mr. Edgar Lungu, of our availability to facilitate the mediation, at their earliest convenience. Both President Hichilema and President Lungu should put the country firstahead of all else.



I Thank You



SIGNED:

1. Rev. Emmanuel Chikoya CCZ

2. Bishop Andrew Mwenda EFZ

3. Mr. Lungisani Zulu LAZ

4. Ms. Grace M. Sinkamba NGOCC

S. Fr. Francis Mukosa ZCCB