Obama fires back after Trump accuses him of ‘treason’ in ‘bizarre’ post

Former President Barack Obama has responded to President Donald Trump’s allegations that he invented Russian intrusion in the 2016 election.

Trump and his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, both allege that there was no Russian hacking of the election. There were never allegations that Russians hacked voting machines; rather, the allegations were that content farms backed by Russia supported Trump’s 2016 election.

Trump alleged that Obama should be arrested and charged with “treason.”

In a response, a spokesperson for Obama released a statement noting they would normally ignore such allegations, but felt the need to step in.

“Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one,” the statement began, according to News Nation’s Kellie Meyer. “These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”

The statement goes on to say, “Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes.”

The spokesperson also said, “these findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio.”

While it doesn’t mention the special counsel, an NBC report noted that Trump appointed special counsel John Durham worked for three years to investigate the Russian investigation. He also found no criminal conspiracy from the Obama administration or other intelligence officials.