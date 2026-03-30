Obama’s Iran Cash Giveaway Fueled Terrorism, Not Iranian Roads



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman just exposed the ugly truth about Barack Obama’s disastrous nuclear deal with Iran. In a blistering speech, MBS laid out exactly where that massive windfall went and it wasn’t to help ordinary Iranians.





“We know that the Iranian regime is not there to serve Iran’s interests but instead the regime’s own ideology,” MBS declared. “They haven’t built a single school or road with the hundred and fifty billion dollars of frozen assets that have recently been released. Instead they’ve bought missiles targeting Saudi Arabia.”





He continued: “Instead they made missiles and drones. And they used the funds… to finance and arm terrorists like Hamas, Ansar Allah [Houthis], and Hezbollah.” The regime even harbors top Al Qaeda leaders inside Iran, including one of Osama bin Laden’s sons indoctrinated into jihad.





This wasn’t some innocent mistake. Obama’s team, including Hillary Clinton, Victoria Nuland, and Samantha Power, knew exactly what they were doing. They flooded the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism with over $100 billion in sanctions relief. Not one dime built streets, homes, or factories for the Iranian people. Every dollar went straight to missiles, drones, and proxy armies attacking Israel, Saudi Arabia, and anyone standing in the way of radical Islam.