Obsessed and Possessed, Shishuwa’s Descent into Political Irrelevance

By Abuild Mubanga

Dr. Sishuwa Shishuwa has once again emerged from the shadows of his political bitterness to launch yet another baseless and venomous attack on President Hakainde Hichilema, this time over the burial arrangements of the late President Edgar Lungu.

His latest write-up, shamefully disguised as analysis, is not only riddled with wild conspiracy theories and outright lies but also smacks of academic dishonesty and personal vendetta. What Shishuwa has published is not scholarship; it is hallucination, fiction, and unrestrained mouth diarrhoea.

Shishuwa’s pathological obsession with demonising President Hichilema has reached embarrassing levels. Without providing credible evidence, he accuses the President of orchestrating a three-pronged scheme involving the Catholic Church,y manufactured protests, and judicial bribery , all in an attempt to secure Lungu’s body.

This is not analysis; it is tabloid-style gossip peddled by a man who seems intoxicated by his hatred for the President and blind to reason.

Let us be clear: the President has consistently shown restraint, dignity, and leadership in the wake of this complex and sensitive matter.

Contrary to Shishuwa’s allegations, it was the Lungu family that chose to politicise a funeral, not the government. The State has merely sought clarity on the legal, logistical, and constitutional questions involved in the burial of a former head of state.That is not just a government’s right, it is its duty.

To accuse President Hichilema of trying to bribe a South African judge without a shred of proof is not only reckless, it is criminal defamation. Shishuwa, in his academic arrogance, forgets that wild allegations must be backed by hard evidence.

His sources are conveniently unnamed, his facts are suspiciously aligned with PF propaganda, and his tone is unmistakably bitter.

Furthermore, his attack on the Catholic Church’s role reveals his desperation. The ZCCB, like any responsible institution, has called for peace and unity.

To suggest that the Church is being manipulated simply because it does not parrot Shishuwa’s agenda is to insult one of the few moral voices left in our national discourse.

Dr. Shishuwa must be reminded that there is a thin line between academic freedom and academic abuse. His continued use of inflammatory language, speculative fiction, and political bias undermines whatever remains of his professional credibility. He is no longer an objective commentator,he is a political activist masquerading as a scholar.

Zambians deserve better than self-serving intellectuals who pour fuel on sensitive matters for attention and relevance. The death of President Lungu is a national tragedy that should unite, not divide, us.

But for Shishuwa, it is just another opportunity to spew hatred against a President who has refused to bend to elite manipulation.

Enough is enough. It is time for Shishuwa to put aside his bitterness and recognise that Zambia is no longer a playground for political deception. President Hichilema was elected on a mandate of integrity and reform.

His handling of the Lungu matter, despite intense provocation, shows he remains committed to that path.

In the end, no amount of hallucination will turn falsehood into fact. As for Dr. Shishuwa, the more he writes, the clearer it becomes: his pen is no longer guided by truth, but by a dangerous compulsion to scandalise and mislead. Zambia deserves facts, not fantasies.