OBVIOUS MWALITETA SAYS 2026 POLLS COULD BE MOST ONE-SIDED PRESIDENTIAL RACE IN ZAMBIA’S HISTORY





By Chamuka Shalubala



UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta says this year’s presidential election is likely to be one of the most one-sided races in Zambia’s electoral history, citing a crowded opposition field and the UPND’s track record in government.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mwaliteta said the expected large number of opposition presidential candidates will split the opposition vote, giving President Hakainde Hichilema a decisive advantage.





He states that the division of opposition votes, combined with major achievements recorded under the UPND government, will work in favour of President Hichilema.





Meanwhile, Mr. Mwaliteta says the favourable economic environment under President Hichilema has enabled many aspiring candidates to afford the required K100,000 presidential nomination fee.





He adds that opposition presidential aspirants should appreciate President Hichilema’s economic policies, which he says have made it easier for them to raise the nomination fees required by the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ-.



PHOENIX NEWS