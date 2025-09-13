OF ALL THE MINISTERS, GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS AND MP’S, THE ONLY PERSON DOING THE RIGHT THING IS ME – MUUNDA





UPND aspiring Member of Parliament for Chawama Morgan Muunda has challenged his fellow party members, including cabinet ministers and sitting MPs claiming he is the only one truly committed to addressing youth unemployment.

Muunda said he is passionately fighting to ensure that young people are given opportunities for government employment across various sectors.





Speaking during an interaction with youths, Muunda stated that he is not desperate for a parliamentary job, which pays less than K30,000 as he already has multiple investments that earn him millions of kwacha every month.





Muunda emphasized his readiness to take on any task, no matter how difficult or dirty, if it means improving the lives of the people in Chawama. He said leadership should be about action and sacrifice, not just occupying positions of power.



(Video Courtesy of Flying Egles)