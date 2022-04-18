OF PENS AND CALENDARS AT SINOMA

By Isaac Mwendela Nsoneka – KIF Chairman (Katuba Isumpuke Foundation)

Questions Unasked nor answered:

1. Who took the pictures of Minister Kakubo coming out of Sinoma through the fence?

2. What motive did the photographer have for taking pictures of Minister Kakubo carrying a gift bag containing what he terms as Calender and Pen?

3. Who who did the photographer give the pictures for publishing?

Why did he or she publish the pictures ?

4. Why was Minister Kakubo’s car parked outside the fence in an area which is not a car park designated to cement buyers, in other words customers?

5. Why didn’t he park inside the yard where all customers park?

6. Why didn’t the Minister neglect to empower local cement retailers who make a living out of the same business?

7. Doesn’t the Minister have friends, Girlfriends, family members or errand mates that he could have taken a ride with to Sinoma?

8. Why does the Minister seem to be the first Zambian to go and buy a hectic material as Cement in a suit, a black one at that 🤔or doesn’t he have casual wears?

Why was the Chinese diplomat at Sinoma the same time as our Minister?

9. What was the Chinese diplomat’s role in the Minister’s purchase of cement at Sinoma?

10. Was the Chinese diplomat a middle man in the Sinoma/Kakubo cement purchase deal?

Why was the Chinese diplomat in his official vehicle?

11. What quantity of cement was the Minister looking to buy at Sinoma on the day Yuda Skalioti is said to have collected a few coins in the sale of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

12. Why did the right Minister rush to put the gift bag that allegedly contained a Calender and Pen in the car before shaking hands and bidding farewell to Chinese people at Sinoma ?