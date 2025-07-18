OF REGALIA, LAW, AND SELECTIVE AMNESIA: NALUMANGO’S REMINDER TO THE PF



18 July, 2025



Sometimes, you have to hand it to Vice President Mutale Nalumango. When the opposition starts shouting “dictatorship!” like it’s a party anthem, she simply pulls out the lawbook they themselves signed in 2016 — and gently reminds them that what’s sauce for the goose remains sauce for the gander.





Responding in Parliament, the VP calmly reminded Honourable Davies Chisopa of Mkushi South (and, let’s be honest, half of Zambia who pretend to forget) that the Electoral Process Act does not allow party regalia or symbols to be paraded around willy-nilly by people who are not contesting a seat.





In this case, it’s the PF trying to wear their regalia in Mfuwe, where they’re not even on the ballot. That’s like wearing a jersey for a football team that didn’t qualify and then storming the pitch.





Let’s get one thing straight: this law wasn’t brewed in the UPND kitchen. It was baked, spiced, and garnished by the PF government itself back in 2016. But now that the laws are biting, suddenly they taste bitter?





Mrs. Nalumango, without raising her voice or her BP, explained that unless you’re a registered candidate or party in the by-election, your symbols and T-shirts must stay home.





She went a step further to warn MPs against using their numbers in Parliament to bend the law for partisan gain. A subtle clapback to those who think numbers equal impunity.





Now, if the PF wants to revise the laws they passed, maybe they should start by admitting they wrote them. That would be the honest thing to do. In the meantime, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is simply doing its job—something we should all applaud instead of accusing them of witch-hunting every time they enforce a rule.



After all, we’re trying to build a country of laws, not moods.

________

Zambian Angle

#RespectTheLaw