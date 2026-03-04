OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: THE PASSING OF CHALI “BRAVO” MULALAMI



It is with heavy hearts and profound sorrow that the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) announces the untimely passing of legendary music producer, songwriter, and founder of Slingbeats Entertainment, Chali “Bravo” Mulalami.





Chali passed away this evening following a very short illness.



A visionary and a pioneer, Chali Bravo is credited with revolutionizing the Zambian music industry.





He didn’t just produce songs; he created a new sonic identity for our nation.



His mastery behind the boards and his prolific songwriting birthed hits for an incredible roster of talent, including:





CQ, Crystal Shaun, K’millian, Tommy D, Mampi, Ty2, Namanje, Hamooba, General Ozzy, Kanji, Roberto, Bob Muli, Alice Chuma, Choklet, Humphrey, Cray Jay, Masi, Khuzie, Mr Mainza, Kelvin Mwesa and countless others.





His legacy lives on through the melodies that remain the soundtrack of our lives. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire creative community.





Rest in Power, Bravo.



More details on funeral will be given in due courses



Statement Issued by:



Edmond Mbanga Miti



Zambia Association of Musicians – ZAM



Publicity Secretary and Spokesperson.