OFFICIAL RESPONSE TO SOCIALIST PARTY CLAIMS ON DEMOCRATIC SPACE



We have taken note of remarks made by Dr. Cosmas Musumali of the Socialist Party (SP), alleging that the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration has denied his party democratic space.





First and foremost, it is important to state clearly: under President Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia’s democratic space has never been broader, safer, or more respected. Citizens are free to assemble, free to associate, free to express themselves, and free to criticize government without fear of persecution freedoms that were under severe threat in the past





What must also be understood is that the management of public gatherings is not a political decision, but a professional and constitutional responsibility of law enforcement agencies. Each request to hold a rally is assessed based on public order, security considerations, and the ability to ensure the safety of all Zambians. No political party UPND included is above these requirements.





Dr. Musumali’s comparison to the Patriotic Front era is misleading. Under PF, opposition leaders were routinely arrested, tear-gassed, and blocked even from moving freely across the country. In contrast, today leaders of the opposition, civil society, and media practitioners freely hold press briefings, radio programmes, church meetings, and community engagements without harassment. This is the true measure of democratic growth.





It is also worth reminding Zambians that democracy is not measured by the number of rallies held, but by the strength of institutions, protection of rights, and delivery of development. On all these fronts, the UPND government under President Hakainde Hichilema is making steady progress stabilising the economy, lowering inflation, attracting investment, reforming the justice system, and improving access to education and healthcare.





The assertion that the President is “Bashi Promise” is both unfair and uninformed. In just four years, this administration has:



Recruited record numbers of teachers, health workers, and security personnel.





Introduced free education from primary to secondary school.



Expanded the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to empower communities directly.





Restored Zambia’s international credibility and restructured unsustainable debt.



These are not promises they are deliverables.





The Presidency assures the nation that no political party will ever be denied its constitutional right to exist and operate. However, all political activity must remain within the framework of law, order, and public safety. The government welcomes issue-based politics that strengthen unity and contribute to national development, not rhetoric aimed at dividing the people.





Zambia belongs to all of us. Let us defend it with facts, not fear.



