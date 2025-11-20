OFFICIAL STATEMENT BY JAMES GRACIOUS NTALASHA, CENTRAL PROVINCE UPND YOUTH CHAIRMAN





As the UPND Youth Wing in Central Province, we wish to categorically clarify that we have not identified any individual or political affiliation from the circulating videos and photos. The footage does not clearly show whether those involved belong to the UPND, the PF, or any other political organization. Therefore, any attempt to attribute the incident to our party is misleading and unfounded.





We strongly condemn all forms of violence, no matter who is involved. Violence has no place in our society or our political space. As a party in government, our responsibility is to maintain peace, protect all citizens, and uphold the values of democracy. His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia and leader of the UPND, has also condemned this behaviour. As Zambians, we must all respect the President’s guidance and stand firmly against any acts that threaten the peace and unity of our nation.





Regarding the matter involving our senior opposition leader, we acknowledge and respect his long-standing service to the country. However, protocol must always be followed. If he felt he did not require a police permit for his activities, he should have, at the very least, notified the District Commissioner about his programme. Many of us were not aware of his presence in the area until information began circulating about what had transpired. Following established procedures is necessary to maintain order and ensure the safety of all citizens.





We value life, coexistence, and democratic expression. A government without a functioning opposition is a weak one, and we embrace the norms of democracy that allow divergent views to thrive. Zambia is a democratic nation, and we must all uphold the principles that protect our peace and unity.





As we move forward, we want to see a Zambia where peace and unity are strengthened, not undermined. We urge all citizens, especially political actors, to refrain from inflammatory statements and actions that endanger our country’s stability.





Finally, we wish to clarify the misinformation circulating online. The individual by the name Don Mwenda is not a UPND Youth Leader at the provincial level and does not hold any position within our youth structures. Any statement he has issued was done purely in his individual capacity and does not represent the position of the UPND. We urge the public and the media to treat his remarks accordingly.





No one should rush to issue statements to the media without clearance from the relevant authorities. Proper communication channels must always be respected to avoid misleading the public.





Issued by:

James Gracious Ntalasha

Central Province Youth Chairman

United Party for National Development (UPND)

Date: 19th November 2025