Official Statement From David Kazadi ✍🏽



Dear friends, supporters, and colleagues,



18.07.25



First, I thank my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. It is only by His grace that I have stayed afloat during one of the most difficult chapters of my life. This industry can be loud, dark, and merciless, but my faith is my anchor, and I continue to trust in God’s timing.





Over the years, I have learned that silence is not an admission of guilt, and restraint is not weakness. Sometimes, standing still is the strongest response. In times of chaos, when the noise is overwhelming, even the truth can be drowned out. I believe the time to speak will come, but for now, silence and restraint remain the most responsible path as the necessary processes take their course.





Many of you know how much The ICON means to me. Since 2019, I have poured my heart, energy, and personal resources into helping build an industry we can all be proud of. I have continued working alongside others to push for Zambia to be on the global map. This journey has not been easy and certainly not lucrative, but my passion and deep belief in the creative potential of this country have continuously been a driving force.





Over the years, I have worked quietly but intentionally, from developing film and television projects to mentoring the next generation of musical artists. The ICON Zambia was one of many projects born from this mission, a platform created to give young creatives the visibility and opportunities they so often lack.





That is why stepping down as a judge, in the midst of the noise and turmoil surrounding my personal life, was incredibly difficult but ultimately necessary. As this platform was never meant to revolve around me, I feel that moving forward without my presence in the spotlight will better serve its purpose. The spotlight was and will always be first and foremost for the young men and women whose talent deserves to shine undiluted and without being overshadowed by my personal circumstances. The ICON is bigger than me.





While I may be stepping back from the spotlight, I want to reassure our audience, partners, contestants, well-wishers, and all stakeholders that The ICON Zambia remains in exceptionally capable hands. The team we have built is not only experienced and talented but deeply committed to the vision and purpose that gave birth to this platform. I have complete confidence in their ability to deliver a second season that is powerful, inspiring, and true to everything The ICON stands for.





I want to take a moment to thank a few people in particular.



To my family, who stand with me in prayer and all manner of warfare, your loyalty during this storm has been my lifeline. I am forever indebted to you. You have given me reason to keep going. Thank you endlessly.





To our sponsors and supporters, including the team at the Embassy of France, thank you for being vocal in your support. I deeply value and cherish your friendship.



To Dr. Rozious and the Great North Road Academy, thank you for believing in me and in us when very few were willing to. Your faith made all the difference.





To my executive producer and newest older brother, Big Mike, and the team at Princess Events, your unwavering support has moved me beyond words. Your authenticity, care, and belief in me have been nothing short of humbling. You have my loyalty always.





To Jelumu, your passion for driving change and empowering Zambians who dare to challenge the status quo makes you an extraordinary company. I am grateful for your continued support and friendship.



To my friend Dr. Aaron Mujajati and the entire CarePeak family, thank you for constantly checking in to make sure I remained mentally strong during this trying time. Knowing I had a friend in you brought light in my darkest moments.





To Namayo and all our incredible sponsors, Nando’s, Hers, Kutty’s Kloset, Suit Up, and the rest, thank you. Your support makes this show possible, and I do not take it for granted.





To my colleagues at Hot FM, thank you for years of growth. I have truly enjoyed serving as your CEO. While this chapter may have come to an end, you remain an important part of the foundation I carry forward.



To my ICON team and the brilliant creatives at Kazadi Films, you have walked this journey with me in real time, even when it became dangerous. Yet you remained steadfast. Your courage and commitment, especially in the face of chaos, inspire me deeply. Uncle Chabz, Tash, Tems, Richie Rich, Agness, Sabi, Ms. Grey, and so many others, I am grateful. Everyone needs someone who believes in them when most have lost faith.





To the fans and viewers, I am truly sorry this ordeal reached you and threatened to distract from our true purpose of transforming lives. But rest assured, this is not the end of the story. My commitment to this industry, to this nation, and to this purpose remains firm. I may be bruised, but I am not broken. And by God’s grace, I will finish what I started.





Now, with renewed focus and a humbled heart, it gives me great joy to present what we have all been waiting for, the long-awaited first episode of The ICON Zambia Season 2, premiering this Sunday, July 20 at 7:30 PM.





You will get to watch the audition episodes we recorded across various cities in Zambia, followed by the announcement of the new judge who will be stepping into my seat for this season.



With that said, get ready to be inspired, entertained, and most importantly, blown away by the incredible talent that Zambia has to offer.





Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you The ICON Zambia.



With love and immense gratitude,

David Kazadi