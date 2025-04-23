OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON CIRCULATING AUDIO TARGETING DR. FRED M’MEMBE AND THE SOCIALIST PARTY



The Socialist Party wishes to categorically dismiss the circulating audio on social media alleging that Dr. Fred M’membe is plotting to hijack the TONSE Alliance. This is nothing more than a cheap, desperate propaganda stunt aimed at weakening the growing unity among opposition forces in Zambia.



Let it be known that the Party has completely distanced itself from the said audio and has launched internal processes to investigate its authenticity and origin. We take such attempts to sow division very seriously and will not allow malicious actors to derail the critical momentum being built across the country.



It is increasingly evident that ever since Dr. Fred M’membe and the Socialist Party openly declared their willingness to work with fellow opposition parties, church leaders, and civil society organisations, the ruling UPND has grown visibly uncomfortable. In response, they have resorted to manufacturing narratives and pushing baseless conspiracy theories—none of which will succeed.





Zambians are not blind. They can see through these ploys. The truth is simple: the Socialist Party remains fully committed to unity, solidarity, and cooperation with all progressive forces. We are focused on removing a regime that has repeatedly failed to deliver on its promises and continues to act in the interest of the few at the expense of the many.



The wind of change is blowing, and no amount of propaganda will stop the Zambian people from reclaiming their dignity, democracy, and future.



Maximo Mutambo

Deputy General Secretary- Administration and Member of the Central Committee

Socialist Party