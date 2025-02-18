Offset appears to admit infidelity in a supposed Cardi B diss track

Amid their ongoing divorce drama, Offset has released a new song that seemingly takes a jab at Cardi B.

Titled “Ten” and released on February 14, 2025, the track features the Migos rapper rapping about a past lover, sparking speculation that the lyrics reference his estranged wife.

Offset opens with: “She bad, but she bad for a n-gga too / You gon’ have to f**k ’bout 10 more n-ggas to get over me,”—a taunting line that appears to explain the song’s title.

He further alludes to his infidelity while bragging about his sex life, “I hit two bad hoes last night, they wanna rerun / I’m on a whole ‘nothеr wave, n-gga, ease on.”

Offset continues: “I ain’t sorry ’bout sht, what you talmbout? / You knew a n-gga was a dog like a Rottweiler / So many hoes, I do the most when I’m out.”*

He then seemingly addresses Cardi directly, rapping: “It’s a big difference / I was just f**king the btches, you was nitpicking / Watching me splurging on btches and it hit different / Calling me and asking me questions, mind your business.”

The release of “Ten” follows Offset’s recent singles “Antisocial” and “Swing My Way,” as he gears up for his upcoming album, Kiari.

“The new album gonna be me being more open, can’t wait for y’all to hear it,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Got a lot of sh*t to get off my chest!!!”

As of now, Cardi B has not publicly responded to the track.

However, Cardi recently accused Offset and his mother of robbing her, while also claiming he neglected their children during Christmas.

“I stopped listening after you and your mom robbed me,” the ‘WAP’ rapper alleged during a recent livestream. “Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold—wiped my nose. I told you to stop fking playing with me.”**

She went on to criticize Offset’s parenting: “You just called your daughter for the first time this year—yesterday. Your newborn,” she said. “You claim you love your kids so much, but you didn’t buy them sh*t for Christmas. Instead, you came to New York to shop for your other kids. You didn’t get my kids anything on purpose to spite me. And we were cool—we weren’t even fking, but we were cool. Stop fking playing with me.”