♎ GLOBAL | Oil Falls From $100, But Shock Remains on Markets



Oil markets briefly exhaled on Tuesday after days of panic. Brent crude dropped about 8.5 percent to around $92.50 per barrel, while US-traded crude fell roughly 9 percent to $88.60, following remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting the war with Iran could end “very soon.”





Markets reacted instantly. Asian stocks rebounded, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 2.8 percent and South Korea’s Kospi jumping more than 5 percent.





The drop came only hours after oil had surged above $100 per barrel for the first time since 2022, a spike triggered by escalating attacks across the Gulf and fears over disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow shipping corridor through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes every day.





Trump attempted to calm markets while simultaneously warning Tehran. In an online statement he declared that if Iran disrupted oil flows through Hormuz, “they will be hit by the United States of America twenty times harder than they have been hit thus far.”





He added a stark warning: “Death, fire and fury will reign upon them.” Such rhetoric underscores the fragile nature of the market’s recent relief.



Oil traders understand that wars rarely move in straight lines.





Even with Tuesday’s decline, oil remains about 30 percent higher than it was before the conflict began. Energy markets are therefore pricing risk, not just present supply disruptions. Shipping insurance premiums have risen sharply, traffic around Hormuz remains cautious, and missile interceptions by Turkey, the UAE and Qatar highlight how wide the conflict has spread.





For Africa and other fuel-importing regions, this volatility carries serious implications.



Many African economies rely heavily on imported refined fuel while earning foreign currency through commodities such as copper, cocoa, gold or oil exports. Price spikes in crude markets immediately translate into higher freight charges, increased refinery costs and eventually higher pump prices.





The UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves warned after a meeting of G7 finance ministers that the war will likely place “upward pressure on inflation.” That warning applies equally to emerging economies. Rising fuel prices tend to push up food transport costs, manufacturing expenses and public transport fares across the developing world.





Zambia sits directly in the path of that chain reaction.



The country imports nearly all of its petroleum products and remains sensitive to movements in international crude prices. Only days ago, authorities reported that Zambia currently holds about 326 million litres of diesel, equivalent to roughly 60 days of cover, and around 32.8 million litres of petrol representing about 19 days of supply. These reserves provide temporary insulation but cannot shield the country from sustained global price increases.





The timing adds another layer of complexity.



Zambia approaches the August 13 general elections, with campaign activity expected to intensify in the coming months. Fuel prices have historically become a political flashpoint during election periods. Governments face pressure from voters over rising living costs, while opposition actors often frame increases as policy failures even when global markets are the dominant driver.





Reality is more complicated.



Domestic taxes and supply arrangements influence pump prices, but international crude markets remain the single largest factor. When oil jumps from the mid-$70 range to above $100 per barrel, no importing country escapes the pressure.



Today’s drop to around $92 per barrel therefore provides only partial relief.





Markets remain hostage to missile strikes, naval manoeuvres and diplomatic calculations thousands of kilometres away from African shores. If fighting intensifies or the Strait of Hormuz stay closed, analysts warn oil could surge well beyond $100 again.





For Zambia and many African economies, the lesson remains clear.



Energy security now depends not only on domestic reserves but also on diversified supply routes, regional refinery capacity and careful macroeconomic management. Global wars may begin far from African borders, but their economic consequences arrive swiftly through the price displayed on the petrol pump.





Oil prices may have fallen this week. The geopolitical risk driving them has not.



The People’s Brief is a reader-built publication. Follow us for verified reporting, share our stories, and contribute your analysis or commentary by writing to us at editor.peoplesbrief@gmail.com.



© The People’s Brief | Vesla Centurion Kals