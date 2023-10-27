OLD ISOKA BOYS ASSOCIATION SECRETARY GENERAL AND TEAM ROBBED IN DARING HIGHWAY THEFT.

The Old Isoka Boys Association Secretary General and his team fell victim to a brazen theft, losing their valuable possessions while driving through Mpika District.

The incident took place around 20:00 hrs yesterday near Kapoko school along the great North Road, leaving the team in utter disbelief and distress.

Evans Mupeta, the Association Secretary General, narrated the incident to ISOFM NEWS today.

According to Mr. Mupeta, the team was en route to attend the Parent Teachers Association Annual General Meeting at Isoka Boys Secondary when tragedy struck.

He said approximately 30 kilometers into their journey, one of the truck drivers alerted them to the fact that the boot of their vehicle was open.

Alarmed by this revelation, they quickly inspected the boot of their vehicle only to discover that their bags had been stolen.

Mr. Mupeta has since warned travelers to exercise caution when passing through the area, especially during night time.

ISO FM